LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 583,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,725 shares during the period. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.69% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 6,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,914. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

