LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.89. 115,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,003. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $226.32.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

