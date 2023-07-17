LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $103.98. 31,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,553. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.