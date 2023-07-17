LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.11. 783,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,669. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

