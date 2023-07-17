Magic Internet Money Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003277 BTC on major exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $102.58 million and $1.11 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

