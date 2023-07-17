Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 472.4% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Magnis Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.38.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in south-east Tanzania.

