Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 472.4% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Magnis Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.38.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
