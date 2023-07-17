Main Street Research LLC Boosts Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 2.6% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,939. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

