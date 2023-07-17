Main Street Research LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,000. Tractor Supply comprises about 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,571,000 after buying an additional 71,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,162,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.35. 863,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,083. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.90 and its 200 day moving average is $227.54. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.50.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.