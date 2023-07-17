Markel Corp Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Markel Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $276,426,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 481,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,241,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 192,935 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,808. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $191.06 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

