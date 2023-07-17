Markel Corp Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Markel Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.68% of Healthcare Services Group worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,249. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.