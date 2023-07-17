Markel Corp Purchases 10,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Markel Corp grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.16% of Crown worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 37.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 64.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 7.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.02. 27,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.73.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.