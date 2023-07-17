MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $296.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $310.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.50.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $250.54 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.75.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 403,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,007,000 after buying an additional 345,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

