Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.4% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $108,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.37. The company had a trading volume of 111,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.61 and a 52 week high of $189.02. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average is $172.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

