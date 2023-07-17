Masco (NYSE:MAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.32

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 367053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18.

Masco last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Masco by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.



Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

