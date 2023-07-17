McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.59.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.14. 155,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.56 and a 200-day moving average of $280.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

