MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDJM Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,744. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.
MDJM Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MDJM
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.