MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDJM Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,744. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

