MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$27.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.14.
MEG Energy Stock Down 2.8 %
MEG Energy stock opened at C$22.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.21.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
