Members Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,170 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. 856,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

