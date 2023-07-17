MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MeridianLink traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 4037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,498.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MeridianLink by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.