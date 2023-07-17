MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNKGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MeridianLink traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 4037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,498.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MeridianLink by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

