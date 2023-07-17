Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $84.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

