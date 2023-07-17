MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.