MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MFV opened at $4.21 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

