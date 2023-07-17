MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MFV opened at $4.21 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
