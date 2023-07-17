Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $410.00 at Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $330.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $340.40.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average of $287.42.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

