Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 49,810 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 353.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,100,000 after buying an additional 2,525,193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,084. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

