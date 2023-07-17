Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $93.00. 11,464,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,079,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

