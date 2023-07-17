Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 810 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,667,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46,495.2% during the first quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 88,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $77.03. 493,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $77.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

