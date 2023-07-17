Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPNS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays cut shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. 21,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

