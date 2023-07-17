Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,611 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $51,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.63. 2,730,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

