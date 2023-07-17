Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 225.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 5.57% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $289,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,834,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,143 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.07.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

