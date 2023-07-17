Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 360,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 654,545.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $35,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.60. 1,378,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,357. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

