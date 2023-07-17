Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,527 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.49% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $83,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock traded up $7.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.00. 458,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,043. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.11.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.