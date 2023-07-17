Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,823 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,894,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,061,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.