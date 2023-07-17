Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 545,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 455,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 338,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 266,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPIB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,671. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.