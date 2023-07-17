Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
NERV stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
