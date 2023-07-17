Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 2.3 %

NERV stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Minerva Neurosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

