Mizuho Boosts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $54.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

VTLE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $863.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 3.33.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

