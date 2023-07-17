MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.27, but opened at $55.40. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 223,334 shares changing hands.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
