Morgan Stanley Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $8.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LESL. William Blair lowered shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leslie’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.21.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $6.70 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust raised its position in Leslie’s by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Leslie’s by 60.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Leslie’s by 40.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Leslie’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,579,000 after purchasing an additional 439,171 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.