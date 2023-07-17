Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2,586.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

