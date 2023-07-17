National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a growth of 534.3% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

National Australia Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

NABZY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 51,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2666 per share. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

