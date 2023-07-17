National Bankshares Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$19.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.30. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.08 and a 52-week high of C$20.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of C$218.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2496675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

