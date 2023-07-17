Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 219.4% from the June 15th total of 84,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KITT shares. Chardan Capital lowered Nauticus Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nauticus Robotics from $5.25 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nauticus Robotics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KITT opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. Nauticus Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nauticus Robotics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

Further Reading

