Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Down 31.2% in June

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Down 1.3 %

Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. 18,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,726. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

See Also

