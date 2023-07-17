Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nel ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Price Performance

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.