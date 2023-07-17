Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Netflix stock opened at $447.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.40 and a 12 month high of $456.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

