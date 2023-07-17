New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 362,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,460.7 days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $2.51 on Monday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
