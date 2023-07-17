New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDU opened at $45.65 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

