New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDU opened at $45.65 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

