New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
NYSE EDU opened at $45.65 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 0.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
