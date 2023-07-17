Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys Shares of 9,883 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,722,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,327 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

