Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,521. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.