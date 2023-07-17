Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,521. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

