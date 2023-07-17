Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.60. 87,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,113. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.33 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

