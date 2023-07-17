Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $612,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,873 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 170,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,379,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 128,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIPX remained flat at $18.42 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,232. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

